UCHealth says they have enough ventilators 'right now,' but working to get more

UCHealth hospitals currently have enough ventilators but are actively working to get more, the health system said Monday.

Nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU need ventilators, and having access to one can many times mean the difference between life and death for those patients. That ventilators are in short supply nationwide has been one of the biggest headlines during the pandemic. It's also one of many reasons stay-at-home orders have been so critical: flattening the curve prevents hospitals from being overwhelmed and keeps critical equipment available for those who need them most. COVID-19 patients tend to need ventilators nearly two weeks longer on average than patients with other illnesses.

UCHealth said Monday that they currently have an "adequate" number of ventilators for patients, but are working with commercial suppliers, the state of Colorado and others to get more in advance of any surge in patients.

