UCHealth announced Friday that it has opened a regional drive-through center in Colorado Springs to test people for the novel coronavirus.

People can only be tested if they have met screening criteria and have a doctor's order.

The site is located at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, just one block east of Memorial Park. The hours for this center are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

