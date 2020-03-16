UCHealth implementing new policies for facilities during coronavirus outbreak

UCHealth is implementing new visitor policies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The policies are effective immediately and are in line with CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommendations. They are as followed:

- Visitation hours at UCHealth hospitals (which includes Memorial Central and Memorial North in Colorado Springs) are now 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

- Any patient who is checking in for an appointment at any UCHealth location must inform staff and ask for a mask if they have a fever; cold symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose); or flu symptoms such as a fever, chills or body aches.

- Visitors with cold or flu symptoms will not be allowed inside any UCHealth facility unless they are there for medical care.

- Patients can only have one visitor in a 24-hour period. This includes birth centers and OB clinic. Large numbers of people cannot gather on medical facility grounds, including in waiting rooms, cafeterias or lobbies.

- Only one person may accompany a patient who is being seen in a clinic or for a procedure such as surgery.

- Children 16 and under are not allowed anywhere in UCHealth's facilities unless they are there as a patient.

"It only takes one person to spread germs, viruses or the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glasheen, UCHealth chief quality officer, in a statement released by UCHealth. “Everyone throughout Colorado should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and stay home if they’re sick. We’ll all be healthier if we can reduce the risk of spreading germs.”

UCHealth says any patient who possibly has COVID-19 or another infectious disease will be cared for in isolation by employees wearing protective equipment.