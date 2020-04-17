UCHealth Memorial Central lining halls with thank you notes from the community

UCHealth Memorial Central is receiving a flood of thank you notes for staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is now lining the hallways at the employee entrances with the notes.

"Tough times require tough people! Don't think for a minute that you are not appreciated... you are! We are grateful for all you do! A special shout out to our daughter-in-law, Jenna!" wrote Lorie.

Another note from Hilary reads "Thank you for working endless hours and being so brave to then go home to your families. God bless each of you!"

On Thursday, the hospital also set up tables with snacks and drinks for staff.

UCHealth is asking the public to continue to submit messages of kindness. Click here to submit yours