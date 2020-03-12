UCCS student tested for coronavirus; results still pending

A UCCS student is being tested for the coronavirus, a university spokesperson has confirmed.

Test results were submitted Wednesday, said Assistant Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Chris Valentine. Valentine told 11 News the university is hoping the results will come back Thursday.

If positive, additional steps will be taken including the possibility of speeding up remote learning for students, Valentine said. At present, the plan is to have students switch to e-learning on March 30, following spring break the week of March 23-27, but those dates could change with a positive test.

The school says the student "barely" met criteria for needing to be tested for the virus. The student had experienced some symptoms but had not recently returned from overseas.

We will update this story when the results are in.