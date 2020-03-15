UCCS closes the campus this week over COVID-19 concerns, moves to 'remote status'

The UCCS campus will close this week over COVID-19 concerns.

Students and faculty will begin transitioning to "remote status." Students should be contacted by teachers starting on Monday to figure out how to access their classes. Remote status will be in place until April 13. There is a possibility remote status could be extended.

The school assured the community on Sunday no members of the UCCS campus community had tested positive for coronavirus as of March 15.

"A few members have been in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the broader Colorado Springs community," UCCS posted to its website. "These members of the UCCS community were on campus last week and are now in self-isolation. The buildings primarily impacted were Centennial and Columbine. These buildings are the focus of extensive cleaning. Because of the potential exposures to others: "

There will be no on-campus classes, meetings, labs or events the week of March 16.

Students and staff should visit the UCCS website for the latest information. Click here for more on the information posted by UCCS on March 15.