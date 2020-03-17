UCCS cancels commencement ceremony, switches to remote learning for the rest of the semester

UCCS announced on Tuesday the school is canceling its in-person commencement ceremony this semester.

The school is also transitioning to remote learning for the rest of the semester and announced the following changes to students:

-Remote learning for the rest of the semester: UCCS will transition to remote learning for all courses for the rest of the spring semester. This includes all on-campus labs, with very few exceptions.

-Remote working for the rest of the semester: Employees will continue to work remotely from home for the rest of the semester. Only employees required to maintain campus safety and residential operations will continue to report to campus.

-Residence halls: Students living on campus must move out by noon Monday, March 23. The university will consider limited exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

-Wellness Center: Effective Monday, March 23, the Wellness Center will be moving to remote telehealth operations only.

-Library resources for remote learning: Kraemer Family Library will begin to limit services effective immediately and will close for the rest of semester at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

-Students, faculty and staff who need equipment to access remote learning and working may check out Chromebooks, laptops and WiFi hotspots on a first-come, first-served basis. They must check equipment out by Friday, March 20.

-Commencement: Spring commencement for UCCS will not take place in person on May 15 due to safety concerns. UCCS is working on other ways to celebrate this milestone with graduates. Additional details will be forthcoming.