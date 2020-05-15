UCCS virtual graduation on Friday after COVID-19 cancels in-person ceremony

More than 1,500 students will earn degrees Friday during a virtual ceremony after COVID-19 cancelled their in-person ceremony.

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus, made the decision in March to make their graduation online. Students will be allowed to walk in December 2020 or May 2021 ceremonies, if they choose.

"We had never done this before. So we were looking at some online schools. We're looking at how do you replicate that experience of celebrating what takes four, five, six years to complete," said Jared Verner of UCCS.

The university looked at other options, like graduating at the Broadmoor World Arena after the summer. They ultimately decided that a virtual graduation was the safest and smartest option.

"Graduation is usually such a personal moment. I mean, you're shaking hands, you're doing hugs, you're celebrating and so we're trying to do that as best as we can knowing that some of those things we just can't do right now," said Verner.

The UCCS main ceremony starts at 1 p.m. Friday. Videos for each of the six colleges will start at 2 p.m.