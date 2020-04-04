UCHealth training staff for "PPE Specialist" role

UCHealth is going to start training staff for a new "PPE Specialist" role.

The specialists will join nurses, physicians and others caring for COVID-19 patients across the Pikes Peak region starting on Monday.

Many of the employees usually work in surgical area, but because many surgeries have been postponed, they are being moved to other key positions during the outbreak.

Some of the responsibilities will be planning for risks associated with PPE, assisting with cleaning of shields and other equipment and ensuring a proper stock of equipment.

PPE specialists will be available 24/7 on units with COVID-19 patients.

