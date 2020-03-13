U-Haul offering college students 30 days free storage effected by coronavirus

This is the first time U-Haul has extended a company-wide offer like this.

U-Haul's President John Taylor announced that U-Haul will extend 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by coronavirus impacts at colleges in the United States and Canada.

This offer comes after many colleges and universities nationwide have had to switch to remote learning following the outbreak.

In a statement, U-Haul President John Taylor said, " We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected”.

