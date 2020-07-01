Tuesday's primary boasts biggest turnout of any state primary in Colorado history

Tuesday's primary set records in Colorado.

The secretary of state said a record-breaking 1,577,347 ballots had been returned to county election officials as of 11:30 Tuesday night.

"The 2020 state primary turnout is easily the largest of any state primary in Colorado’s history," the secretary of state's office said in a news release Wednesday.

According to the office, Tuesday's turnout proves Colorado's voting-by-mail system, in place since 2013, works.

"Of all voted ballots, 99.3 percent were returned via mail or ballot drop box, illustrating the importance, and benefits, of conducting vote-by-mail elections during COVID-19. Turnout rate is already at 44.96 percent of active voters and will increase as more ballots are processed, as opposed to 37.63 percent for the state primary held in 2018," the secretary of state's office said.

Ballots will continue to be counted over the next eight days. We'll update this article when the final voter turnout numbers are released.