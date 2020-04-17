Trump announces $19 billion program for farmers hit by COVID-19

President Donald Trump says his administration is launching a $19 billion program to help farmers struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the program includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers, and producers who experienced “unprecedented losses” during the pandemic.

Perdue says the Department of Agriculture will spend another $3 billion to purchase fresh produce, dairy, and meat products that will be distributed through food bank networks.

