Truck stolen in Colorado Springs recovered in Pueblo

A Toyota Tacoma stolen out of the Springs is now back with police after Pueblo officers spotted it Sunday morning.

Officers Brandon Victor and Lowell Griffiths were on patrol in the 800 block of East 13th Street around 5:45 a.m. when Victor spotted a pickup that looked suspiciously similar to one reported stolen in Colorado Springs.

The Pueblo Police Department says their officers caught the car thief red-handed in the driver's seat and took him into custody.

"They took him into custody for the stolen vehicle and then learned that he was also wanted on two no-bond, full extradition, felony warrants. Great job, guys!" Capt. Tom Rummel said in a tweet.

The suspect has been identified as Lawrence Cabrera, a one-time "Safe Streets" fugitive for the police department.