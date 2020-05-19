Truck smashes into El Paso County home, driver suspected of DUI

Thankfully, no one inside a Colorado home Tuesday night was injured after a truck slammed into their garage.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. in Security along Silver Star Grove. The driver is suspected of driving under the influence and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

When 11 News crews arrived on the scene, the truck was sitting in the yard between two homes. Part of the garage wall was knocked out as crews in the area were assessing the damage.

The crash remains under investigation. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.