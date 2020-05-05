Truck destroyed in fire, 1 hurt

A landscaping truck was destroyed when it caught fire in a business parking lot Tuesday morning.

Two people were inside the vehicle when the fire started but were able to escape. One of the occupants suffered some singeing and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters had the blaze out within a few minutes. They were able to salvage a trailer at the scene.

The vehicle was parked off of Struthers Road north of North Gate when the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.