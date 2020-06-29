Travelers slowly starting to fly again as airlines add back more flights

Travelers are slowly starting to fly again as airlines are putting flights back on schedule.

The Colorado Springs Airport saw a pullback on number of flights per day. Now, they are seeing flights coming back departing from the Springs, although no new destinations.

“United is bringing back Houston, American is increasing frequency to Dallas, Delta is starting to talk about Atlanta again and we see Orlando on the schedule with Frontier out a few months," said Greg Phillips, director of aviation.

The airport began summer with a slight increase in travelers. On a typical June travel day, the airport sees between 2,700-2,800 people. The highest number they've seen since March is around 600.

Around the airport, social distancing, mask-wearing and disinfecting guidelines are in place. Airline and airport employees are being required to do temperature checks before work. Crews were able to catch up on airport construction during the pandemic, as well.

If you plan on traveling this summer, the July schedules are available and have increased since the previous month's schedule:

AMERICAN

-Daily flights to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)

-Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday flight to Chicago (ORD)

DELTA

-Daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC)

-Atlanta (ATL) tickets can be purchased now to fly Aug – end of 2020

FRONTIER

-Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday flight to Las Vegas (LAS)

-Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday flight to Phoenix (PHX)

UNITED

-Daily flights to Denver (DEN)

-Daily flight to Houston (IAH)

All four carriers at the airport have further information about traveling during the pandemic:

