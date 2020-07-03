Train crashes into truck; no one inside or injured

Police say a train crashed into a truck that was on the train tracks.

Pueblo police say early Friday morning, officers responded to a train versus truck on the north side of town. The train engineer told officers he saw the pickup sitting across the tracks, so he blew the horn and applied the brakes. He was unable to stop the train before hitting the truck.

When the train stopped, the engineer checked the truck and found no one inside. After investigating, officers say it appears people were using boards as a ramp to get the truck over the tracks.

Officers found a homeless camp nearby, but no one was there. A potential owner of the truck was identified, but officers couldn't locate him.