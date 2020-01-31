Trailer filled with youth wrestling equipment stolen in Colorado Springs

Someone, or a group of people, stole a trailer with youth wrestling equipment in it from a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The crime happened Wednesday night in an area near 16h Street and Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City, according to a coach with Peak 2 Peak Wrestling. The trailer had multiple wrestling mats in it, valued at about $14,000.

"It’s definitely painful," Executive Director for Peak 2 Peak Youth Wrestling Jay Eide explained. "We’re wrestlers and wrestling families so we’ll overcome but it’s… definitely in the interim, it’s going to be painful."

The trailer is pictured at the top of this article with license plate QXY-650. The trailer also has hail damage on one side.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.