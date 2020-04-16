Toys for Tots to give out 2 million toys to help families affected by the pandemic

Toys for Tots plans to give out 2 million toys, books, and games seven months early in order to help families who are hurting from the coronavirus pandemic now.

The Marine foundation normally hands out gifts during Christmastime, but the CEO said this couldn't wait.

"We don't want to wait until next holiday season to lessen the fear and anxiety in our children," said Retired Lt. General James Laster in a video on their website.

Toys for Tots is partnering with Good360 for the distribution of toys. To help them restock before Christmas time, or if you are a family who could use a toy right now, go to toysfortots.org.