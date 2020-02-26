Town of Monument assures residents tap water is safe, spending $700K to address increasing radium levels

The Town of Monument posted information on its website Feb. 19 addressing the increasing radium levels detected in some water tests.

The posted information states tap water for Monument residents is safe to drink.

"The Town is investing $700,000 to work with the CDPHE to address increasing radium (an element that naturally occurs in well water) levels that have been detected in water tests done since 2017," part of the post reads on the town's website.

The post goes on to state the town's drinking water is routinely tested and "meets and exceeds" all standards put in place by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for more from the public post by the town.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Public Works Director Thomas Tharnish at 719-884-8039.