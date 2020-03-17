Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots after 20 years

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.

After 20 years with the organization, the quarterback posted a tweet on Tuesday, saying his farewell and his thanks to Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and the entire Patriots organization.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere,” Brady said, ” I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Brady opened his message by giving thanks to everyone in the organization.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone,” Brady said. “You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.”

He then sent out a separate message, thanking Patriots fans.

The 42-year-old Brady just completed his 20th NFL season, all of which have been with the Patriots. Despite a down year statistically, Brady set a number of records for quarterbacks over 42 years old while also leapfrogging Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yards and touchdown lists.

Originally drafted in the sixth round with the 199th overall pick by Bill Belichick and the Patriots all the way back in 2000, Brady has accumulated 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 11,388 yards and 73 touchdowns in the postseason.

As a starting quarterback, Brady owns a 219-64 record in the regular season and a 30-11 record in the playoffs. He’s the only player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, and his four Super Bowl MVP awards are more than any other player in history.

A league MVP in 2007, 2010 and 2017, Brady has been named to 14 Pro Bowls and three All-Pro First Teams. He also owns the most Offensive Player of the Week awards, with 30.

No quarterback has ever won as many games as Brady, and if regular season stats are combined with postseason stats, no quarterback has as many passing yards or touchdowns.

Brady’s numbers dipped in 2019, when he threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. In the playoff loss at home to Tennessee, he completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and a pick-six at the end.

Days after that loss, Brady posted on Instagram that he intended to return to football, stating, “I know I still have more to prove.” Since then, months of speculation and borderline hysteria has surrounded Brady, as the football world awaited to learn what the future would hold for the greatest quarterback of all time.