‘Tiger King’ animals rescued in 2017 at Colorado sanctuary

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, has for several years been home to dozens of animals rescued from the roadside zoo in rural Oklahoma featured in the newly released Netflix documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

KDVR-TV reported that 39 tigers and three black bears from Joe Exotic's G.W. Zoo were brought to the sanctuary in Weld County and have been cared for since their rescue in 2017.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary never publicized the rescue because of ongoing litigation, but has recently come out to educate people while documentary is in the limelight.

