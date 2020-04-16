Thunderbirds to fly over major Colorado cities on Saturday for USAFA graduation and to honor first responders

In honor of the upcoming United States Air Force Academy graduation, the U.S. Thunderbirds will be flying over several Colorado cities.

The flyovers throughout Colorado is in place of the normal performance the Thunderbirds give to honor the graduation of the cadets. It is also meant as a way to honor Colorado's front line COVID-19 responders for all their hard work and dedication to keeping our nation safe.

A formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons flying over the following cities:

-Greeley

-Windsor

-Fort Collins

-Loveland

-Longmont

-Boulder

-Denver metropolitan areas

-Denver International Airport

-Buckley Air Force Base

-Colorado Springs

-Fort Carson

-Pueblo

The graduation will be held at the Academy with a scheduled start time of 11 a.m.

The flyovers will take place after the ceremony, an exact time is not available. You can watch the graduation ceremony on www.kktv.com and on our Facebook page .

The Thunderbirds encourage viewers to tag the team on social media in photos and videos of their formation with the hashtag #AFThunderbirds and #AFSalutes.