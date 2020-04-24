Thunderbirds and Blue Angels team up for multi-city flyovers to thank those who keep America strong

Colorado residents had the chance to experience a Thunderbirds flyover last Saturday, and now other parts of the country will get a similar experience as the Thunderbirds team up with the Blue Angels.

The schedule of cities has yet to be released as of Friday afternoon.

"America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Department of Defense posted in a release.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

The two demonstration teams will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19, starting next week as both joint and individual team flights occurring every one-to-two days until mid-May.

With canceled shows due to COVID-19, pilots still have to execute a minimum number of flights to maintain proficiency. The DOD said the flyovers will not cost the taxpayers anything extra.

The Blue Angels, based at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, typically fly at more than 30 air shows each year to demonstrate American military aviation. This year, both teams have been forced to cancel many performances in response to DOD direction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.