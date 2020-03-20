Through darkness of another historic crisis, Palmer Lake star shines on

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in another night of quarantine for much of America, the call came to the little volunteer fire department in Palmer Lake.

Chris Evans picked up and took his captain's orders.

"Something needed to be done," Evans said.

So off went a fellow firefighter on an ATV, bound to the base of Sundance Mountain, where he pushed a button, and some 92 LED bulbs began to glimmer in the darkness.

In what has been a moment of collective grief brought on by COVID-19, the historic star overlooking the town and seen from a distance in northern Colorado Springs is shining bright once again.

It normally shines during Christmastime and other holidays. But Thursday night, it was lit "to remind us how we need to be united in helping each other during these difficult times," read a Facebook post by town officials.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.