Gyms waiting on the OK to reopen, while offering virtual classes

There is still no estimated date for when Colorado gyms could be open. People are flocking to local trails to stay in shape and pass the time, and meanwhile businesses are figuring out how to shift online.

Trainer Shannon Gibson with Camp Gladiator which has boot camp classes nationwide and here in Colorado, showed 11 News Anchor Rebekah Hoeger three exercises you can do at home to get a quick full body workout whenever you have just a few minutes. See the video above if you want to try them.

She says online classes have been successful, and she’s glad her company immediately shifted.

“We want people to be able to exercise during this very stressful time, and so we pivoted very quickly,” Gibson said.

Within two weeks they were virtual, offering classes online via Zoom. The unique thing about their classes, is that they’re personal. The trainer can see you and interact with you from the other side of the screen. You’re not just working out to a pre-recorded video.

“It’s actually been really incredible to see we’ve been not only able to continue to train our current clients, but we’re able to train people we’ve never been able to train before… it’s opened us up to worldwide,” Gibson said.

They’re already planning on how they’ll re-start in-person classes as soon as it is allowed. Camp Gladiator is an outdoor workout in the summertime.

She says to support your favorite local gym or program by going virtual with them (if possible) and preparing for their return.

“Continue to stay fit. Keep that motivation so whenever gyms do open back up, you’re still in the mood and you don’t have to start over. Losing that mindset is tough, so if you can keep that mindset it’s easier to jump back in where you left off.”

