Thousands of railroad ties set on fire north of Pueblo

Investigators believe a fire that scorched thousands of railroad ties just north of Pueblo was intentionally set.

Firefighters and Pueblo County deputies responded to mile marker 108 off I-25 late Saturday night, where they found a pile of railroad ties on fire at two separate spots near the train tracks.

"Approximately 10,000 railroad ties were on fire at two separate locations," the sheriff's office tweeted Sunday morning. "Train traffic was halted while crews put the out the fire."

The BNSF Railway Company is now heading the investigation into the fire. The sheriff's office says based on the initial findings, investigators believe the fires were arson.

No suspects have been identified at the time of this writing.