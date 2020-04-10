The howling: Americans let it out from depths of pandemic

From California to New York state, some Americans are taking a moment each night at 8 o’clock to howl as a way of thanking the health care workers and first responders who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The nightly howl is an American twist on the balcony applause and singing for besieged health care workers in Italy and Spain.

It’s also become a way for those of us who are cooped up, isolated and anxious to reduce pain and isolation, show support for the homeless, let out anger and frustration, and even let children yowl back and forth with the friends they can’t play with.

