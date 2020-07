Mark your calendars- The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on track to start up again in 2021!

In a statement released Tuesday, it was announced that there now is a new website with monthly project updates, behind-the-scenes images and a camera showing views every minute from the summit.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE WEBSITE

The Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is the highest railroad in America and the highest cog railway in the world.