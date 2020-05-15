'Thank You Pay' for King Soopers employees during pandemic

A special "Thank You Pay" to many employees at King Soopers will be handed out, the grocery store's parent company Kroger announced on Friday.

The additional pay during the pandemic is for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding Coloradans while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers.

This follows "Hero Bonuses" that is being distributed through May 23.

The one-time Thank You Pay, which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates, will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.