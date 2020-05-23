Teller County variance approved in part, not allowed to open bars or casinos

On Saturday, the state approved a large portion of Teller County's variance requests effective immediately.

Teller County asked for Public Gatherings, Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters, and Places of Worship, and Casinos to open.

The state approved all of these to open immediately (while following guidelines) except bars and casinos. There have only been sixteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In a detailed plan, the state outlined a minimum of six feet distancing between participants and require face coverings in all settings. The limit will be 50% of the occupancy code at all times and is not to exceed more than 175 people in any setting.

Teller County requested this variance back on May 13th and it was approved today by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

To read the whole document, see below.