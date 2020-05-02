Teller County man loses hand in explosion

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an explosion in Teller County Saturday. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says the man completely lost his hand in the blast.

Authorities say two men were working to clear an area between Divide and Cripple Creek Saturday afternoon when it happened. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says information about how the explosion happened is limited. It appears there was a rock in the way the men were attempting to clear.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says the men drilled a hole in the rock and filled it with explosive powder. Somehow they caused a spark and ignited it.

The men reportedly drove to Divide to meet deputies and medical teams. The man who was injured in the blast was airlifted to a Denver hospital.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office tells 11 News they are viewing the incident as a tragic accident.