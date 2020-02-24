Teen injured after car fails to stop for bus

A 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car on her way to school Monday morning.

Police say the driver didn't stop for a school bus and hit the child as she was crossing the street. The driver is expected to face traffic charges.

The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Chestnut Street. The scene was cleared before 9:30.

Police would not elaborate on what the child's injuries were, citing her age, but did tell 11 News the injuries were not life-threatening.