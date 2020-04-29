Teen arrested after crashing alleged stolen car in front of sheriff's deputy

The alleged driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after crashing the car trying to flee a traffic stop Monday night.

An El Paso County deputy saw the vehicle speeding down I-25 near the Tejon exit and, after running a license check and seeing it was stolen, tried to pull it over.

"He caught up to the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and continued south on Interstate 25. The deputy shut off his lights and sirens and did not pursue the vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday.

The deputy went on his way, but as he pulled up at a red light near Lake Avenue a few minutes later, the vehicle crashed right in front of him. The car got stuck on the median, and the three males inside jumped out and scattered.

"Another deputy heard the call come in and was nearby. Both deputies initiated a foot pursuit," EPSO said.

The deputies captured two of the three men in the car, including one determined to be the driver. He was identified by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as 18-year-old Zane Bragg.

Bragg faces a laundry list of charges, including first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief between $5,000-$20,000, and resisting arrest.

