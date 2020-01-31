Tacos and Taxes: Pikes Peak United Way annual free tax event

Pikes Peak United Way announced that they are providing free income tax help to individuals who may qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) this year.

Help is available to anyone with an annual income of less than $56,000.

The first event is being held Feb. 1 at Mitchell High School.

Taco Bell will be providing free tacos and there will also be gift card giveaways from Target.

In 2019, Pikes Peak United Way's program brought back more than $2 million into the pockets of people in the community.

In a statement, Pikes Peak United Way said "now through April 15, trained volunteers at six local sites will help bring millions of dollars to hardworking people."

People must have an appointment for the other locations throughout tax season. They can dial 2-1-1 and one of our operators will set them up at one of the following locations. Dates and times vary for each:

Woodmoor Barn Community Center

1691 Woodmoor Drive

Monument, CO 80132

Catholic Charities

228 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs CO 80903

Mitchell High School

1205 Potter Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

CPCD … Giving Children a Head Start

2330 Robinson Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Centennial Elementary School

1860 South Chelton Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW)

518 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

