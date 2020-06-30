TV pioneer Carl Reiner dies at age 98

Carl Reiner died at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night, Variety confirmed.

Television comedy pioneer and father of actor-director Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner is remembered for creating the classic TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well as making some notable on-screen appearances.

Reiner based “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which made a star of Van Dyke and launched the career of Mary Tyler Moore, on his own experience as a television writer. He also appeared as Alan Brady, the egotistical and overbearing boss to Van Dyke’s character, stealing many of the scenes and episodes he appeared in.

Though Reiner made some notable on-screen appearances, his career was largely based behind the camera as a writer, director and producer.

Reiner was born March 20, 1922, in the Bronx and was working in a factory repairing sewing machines when his brother saw an ad in the New York Daily News promoting a free acting workshop. Reiner attended it and started down a new career path.

He got his start by appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Inside U.S.A.” and “Alive and Kicking” before securing the lead role in “Call Me Mister.” That led to a writing job on “Your Show of Shows,” which starred Sid Caesar, and he later teamed with Mel Brooks on “The Steve Allen Show,” playing the straight man to Brooks’ 2,000 Year Old Man persona.