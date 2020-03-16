TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 50 to be closed between Fowler and Manzanola starting March 16

An 8-mile stretch of highway will be closed between Fowler and Manzanola starting Monday at 7 a.m. and extending through the fall.

The closure is happening on Highway 50 between mile marker 351 and mile marker 359. CDOT says the closure is so workers can do the following: widening and lengthening the existing passing lane, placing safety rumble strips at center line and shoulders, repairing bridges within the project limits and reconstruction of crumbling roadway.

"U.S. 50 is a high-traffic highway with a significant amount of large semi-truck travel," CDOT said in a news release on its website. "For this reason, it will be closed to provide adequate safety to work crews and the traveling public."

Work will take place Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. An end date has not been provided.

The following is a detour for drivers traveling between Fowler and Manzanola. Information is from CDOT:

Eastbound traffic: Traffic will be detoured off Highway 50 at South Main Street north to Highway 96 east to Highway 71 south, rejoining Highway 50 at Manzanola.

Westbound traffic: Traffic will be detoured off Highway 50 at Highway 71 heading north to Highway 96 west to Highway 167 south, rejoining Highway 50 in Fowler.

A map of the detour can be seen above this article. To view a larger version of the map, click the image below the article.

CDOT says the detour will add 17 minutes to travel time.