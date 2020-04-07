TESSA prepares for possible increase in domestic violence incidents during stay at home order

With the stay at home order extended, some organizations are concerned about domestic violence incidents increasing.

TESSA, a nonprofit that supports victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, is ready for a possible increase in calls. As of the first of the month, they hadn't seen that yet.

TESSA says this is a stressful time for everyone and if someone is already in a volatile relationship, stess can push people over the edge.

"So the stressors of unemployment, the unknowns, having to be kept at home, homeschooling children, all of those things that for all of us are stressors are more so for the clients that we serve," said Anne Markley, Interim CEO.

Normally people can walk in to get help and resources from TESSA, but to comply with social distancing requests, walk-ins are no longer allowed. Instead TESSA set up several phone lines and online chat options to keep people connected.

"We also want people just to know that we are still here," said Markley. "While a lot of our community is closed, while restaurants aren't what they used to be, while a lot of shopping is closed, your community organizations are still here to support you, and walk with you and help you in this time of need."

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, call TESSA's 24-hour safeline at 719-633-3819.