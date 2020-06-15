T-Mobile reports 'voice and data' issues nationwide on Monday

T-Mobile was reporting nationwide "voice and data" issues on Monday.

When 11 News reached out to the company for more information they pointed us to a Twitter post by the President of Technology:

"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Neville Ray wrote on Twitter at about 2:15 p.m.

The website "Downdetector" had more than 100,000 reported problems tied to T-Mobile after 1 p.m. on Monday.

If more information becomes available this article will be updated.