Colorado Springs man found not guilty for the murder of Barney Jenkins

A Colorado Springs man was found not guilty of murder on Monday for a case where a body was found reportedly dismembered and dumped in Pueblo County back in 2018.

Police announced the arrest of 52-year-old Thomas O'Hara in January. Authorities believed he was behind the killing of 47-year-old Colorado Springs resident Barney Jenkins. He was already in jail on different charges.

The body of Barney Jenkins was found Nov. 23, 2018 in the 5500 block of Overton Road in north Pueblo County. The body was identified by the CBI and Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

On Monday, a jury found O'Hara not guilty of first-degree murder and not guilty of tamper with a body.

O'Hara was taken back into custody Monday for charges he is facing in another case.

