Suspects try -- and fail -- to steal ATM out of Springs business

An attempted ATM heist was one big fail for a couple of criminals Thursday morning.

Police say two people chained a Ford Bronco to the door of an electronic gaming store on the south end of the Springs, intent on ripping it off to steal the ATM machine inside.

The suspects succeeded in leaving a gaping hole in the building, but didn't get much further. Police tell 11 News the suspects tried chaining the ATM itself to the Bronco, which apparently didn't work, as they ended up leaving both the Ford and the machine at the scene.

The break-in happened sometime before 4:45 a.m. The business is in a shopping strip at the corner of Tejon and Mill.

"We got information from the alarm company that there may be someone inside. So once our officers got here, they set up containment, and because we thought [someone] was inside, we had a K-9 unit come out to assist us with searching the building," said Sgt. Robin Wilson with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At one point, officers surrounded the building with their guns drawn, shouting a warning to anyone hiding inside.

"Police K-9 unit. Anyone inside, surrender immediately or my dog will find you!"

Officers did not find anyone, and as of 6 a.m. did not have anyone in custody.

This remains a developing story and we will update as we learn more.