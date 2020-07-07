Suspects drive into police cruiser and get away; almost hit officer

Police are looking for two suspects who drove into a police cruiser and almost hit an officer.

According to the CSPD blotter, officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night around 11:30 p.m. to Hill Rd. and Old Stage Rd. While contacting the party who reported the call, two cars began traveling towards officers. An officer motioned with her flashlight for the vehicles to stop.

The cars slowed down to almost a complete stop, but then reportedly revved their engines and sped in the area towards the officer. The officer yelled for them to stop twice, but both cars drove past her, almost hitting her.

One car was later found. Officers were not able to locate the other car, a white SUV, which was listed as stolen.

No officers were injured and there was only minor damage to the police cruiser. If you know anything about these suspects or this incident, call CSPD.