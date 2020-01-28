Suspected criminal caught on camera breaking into The Chippy in Colorado Springs

The owner of The Chippy in Colorado Springs is hoping for help in tracking down a suspected criminal who could be tied to another break-in at a different restaurant.

The suspect is pictured at the top of this article. If you recognize this person, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-03991. The crime at the Chippy happened Thursday night at 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of N. Academy Boulevard.

Another break-in at a different restaurant the same night may be connected to the same suspects. Happy Belly Tacos on Barnes posted surveillance footage that can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The business included the following caption:

"Our tacos are so good, people are breaking in to try them!!

On a serious note, we were broken into last night. We were closed and no one was hurt except for the pride of these two numbskulls and their getaway driver, that committed a felony to steal an empty cash drawer. Damn, commercial windows are expensive.

Thank you to the CSPD for your incredible response time and thoroughness. It is scary and hurtful when you are a victim of something like this especially being the 3rd time in 2 years. You kept us calm and made sure we were safe while investigating this seriously. If anyone has information regarding these three jackasses, please contact Officer House with the CSPD @ 719-726-2645.

We will be open for lunch at 11am as usual. Our window broke - we didn’t. Come have some tacos!!!"