Suspected DUI crash under investigation in Colorado Springs, juvenile hurt

Police were investigating a suspected DUI crash Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

The crash happened on S. Academy and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city just north of the Hancock Expressway. A girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her age was not released.

Southbound S. Academy was closed as of 4 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash. The roadway was back open at about 9 p.m.

Alyssa Galena, 29, was arrested on several charges including DUI and vehicular assault.

The crash remains under investigation.