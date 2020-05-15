Suspected DUI crash in Pueblo, multiple people injured

Two vehicles left mangled in a Pueblo intersection Friday night could be the result of a DUI according to police in Pueblo.

The crash happened on the southwest side of the city near Northern Avenue and Lehigh Avenue. Pueblo Police were reporting at 9 p.m. westbound Northern would be closed for several hours.

The driver at fault is suspected of DUI. Multiple people were taken to the hospital for injuries, at least one person had serious injuries.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.