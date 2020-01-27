1 hurt after suspected DUI driver loses control, crashes outside business

A woman is suspected of driving under the influence when she crashed Saturday night just west of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the driver was speeding east on West Colorado Avenue when she lost control and spun across the road, hitting a curb and then two cars parked outside Herbal Healing. No one was inside either vehicle, but the woman had a passenger who was seriously hurt in the crash. Police say the passenger is expected to recover.

The driver has been identified as 51-year-old Eileen Garcia. Police say Garcia is facing a slew of traffic charges, including DUI and vehicular assault.

Colorado was shut down in both directions from 8th Street to Walnut from about 9 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday as police investigated.