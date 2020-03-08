Suspect wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at car

Deputies need the public's help finding a man they say opened fire on two women Saturday evening.

One of the victims told the El Paso County Sheriff's Office that she was driving in the area of Marksheffel and Space Village when she saw a woman waving her down. She pulled over and agreed to give the woman a ride. A short time later, the suspect pulled up alongside their car and began shooting at them. Neither woman was hit.

Deputies have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jamere Williams. Williams is facing attempted murder-domestic violence charges.

Williams is described as a 5-foot-6 black male with a medium build and brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call EPSO at 719-390-5555.