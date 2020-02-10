Suspect dead, 2 officers shot in active shooter situation at Forrest City, Arkansas Walmart

Forrest City police confirm two officers were shot during an active shooting situation at Walmart Monday morning.

The police chief says the suspect was also shot inside the store on Deaderick Road and died at the scene.

It’s not clear how serious the officers’ injuries are. One went to a local hospital and was conscious and talking during transport.

The other officer was brought to Regional One in Memphis. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the situation started with a report from someone inside the store that a man was making threats.

Arkansas State Police confirms they have been asked to investigate the shooting incident but provided no other information.

The ATF is also responding to the scene to assist with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart responded to WMC's request for a comment on the situation, saying they are aware of the incident and are working with the police department to help with the investigation. They referred all other questions to the Forrest City Police Department.