Suspect arrested in connection to Cimarron Hills area car break-ins

El Paso County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that an arrest has been made in connection to many car break-ins from May and June in the Cimarron Hills area.

EPSO says Nicholas Bridgford has been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

All break-ins are still under investigation to look for other suspects. During these crimes, cars were entered and wallets, money, and credit cards were stolen and used at stores.

EPSO says Bridgford has been charged with:

-Attempt to Influence a Public Servant

-First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft Less than $20K

-Criminal Impersonation

-False Information to a Pawnbroker (2 counts)

-Theft over $750 but Less than $2K

-2nd Degree Burglary

-Motor Vehicle Theft $20K or Less

-Identity Theft

-Criminal Possession of a Financial Device

This article will be updated as more information comes in.

