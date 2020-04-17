Supporting local: a note from 11 News Anchor Rebekah Hoeger

Hey there, it's 11 News Morning Anchor Rebekah Hoeger. Just like many of you I've been doing my best to support local these days and it's added a lot of spunk to our daily grind.

A casual Thursday night easily turns into a fancy taco night. Thanks Dos Santos for the delicious, but strong margaritas and build-your-own taco platter. Sushi is ordered weekly in this house. We mixed it up with Sushi Ato last week - ordering randomly off the take out menu. It makes it more fun when you open the box!

The best change, is that I no longer feel bad about spending that $5 on a latte after work. Dutch Bros always comes in clutch, but the best coffee I've had in a while is the maple bourbon latte from Building Three off Fillmore.

This week I decided to taste test chocolate cakes. I just cannot imagine the world without dessert shops, so we must support them. Dessert is life, if you ask me.

I checked out Icing on the Cake at Union and Pikes Peak, Marigold Cafe and Bakery off Garden of the Gods, and Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar in the Northgate neighborhood. Boy, was it a competition. All of these cakes were incredible.

Icing on the Cake will bring your cake and receipt curbside if you call and pay ahead. The "chocohalic" slice was huge at just $5. I can't put my finger on why I loved it so much, but I can tell you it was very good. Overall, I had such a great experience at Icing on the Cake. The customer service was also amazing throughout the entire process.

Decadent also brings out your dessert curbside if you call ahead. You can even put the tip on your card without having to sign a receipt.The double chocolate cake had amazing icing on top. It was also a very large slice, but at a higher price.

At Marigold Cafe and Bakery I got the triple chocolate cake. Marigold is offering curbside pickup, but for just one slice I had to go in. Call ahead and see if this is still the case - I ordered on Easter weekend when they were very busy preparing holiday dinners. This cake had both a dark chocolate and white chocolate filling that I loved. It was so light and fluffy!

Taste is subjective, so if your budget allows you really must try these for yourself, and please, don't forget to tip well and leave an online review if you enjoyed the experience.

I'm thinking tonight will be pizza night. Any suggestions? Send them my way!

